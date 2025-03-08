During the event, Karan publicly addressed the rumors surrounding their past feud, affirming that their differences are now water under the bridge, and their ‘Dostana’ is stronger than ever.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have put their past differences behind them, with Karan now praising Kartik's work. Their feud began in 2021 when Karan replaced Kartik in Dostana 2 due to "professional circumstances," sparking speculation about Kartik's behaviour on set. However, the two have since reconciled, with Kartik even visiting Karan's home. And now the duo has taken their newfound camaraderie to the next level, as they jointly hosted the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2025. During the event, Karan publicly addressed the rumors surrounding their past feud, affirming that their differences are now water under the bridge, and their ‘Dostana’ is stronger than ever.



Karan looks forward to 'Dostana' with Kartik

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Karan Johar opened up about his surprise collaboration with Kartik Aaryan as co-hosts at the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2025. "We're working on a movie together, so it only makes sense that we share the stage too," Karan revealed. When asked about their past differences, Karan brushed it off, saying, “There is nothing, it’s all in the past. Looking forward to a great Dostana ahead.” Karan made a stylish appearance at the event, donning a sharp golden suit, complete with his signature glasses and effortless charm.



Karan and Kartik's movie collaboration

For the unversed, Karan and Kartik are set to collaborate on a highly anticipated romantic comedy, titled, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously helmed Satya Prem Ki Katha, the film will be produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner. Fans can look forward to the movie's worldwide theatrical release in 2026.

Meanwhile, Karan recently released his production venture Nadaaniyan, launching Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Kartik, on the other hand, is working on his upcoming untitled romantic drama, co-starring Sreeleela.