Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, others thank fans for watching, donating as 'iForIndia' concert rakes up Rs 52 crores

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar's 'iForIndia' concert which streamed on May 3 collected Rs 52 crore in donations so far, Karan said in a tweet, sharing the tally with fans. Karan revealed that the streaming collected Rs 4.3 crore from viewers and Rs 47.77 crore from brands and philanthropists.

The tweet read, "iForIndia becomes the world’s biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising 4.3 crores online (and counting). Corporate donors and philanthropists donate Rs 47.77 crore (and counting). I for India continue to get overwhelming attention and support from the world over. 100% of proceeds go to GiveIndia for COVID-19 relief work."

Karan further added, "From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching it. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate."

The concert, which was live-streamed on Facebook, saw massive participation from Hollywood and Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh were among 85 artistes who participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus.

They were further joined by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. International stars including Jack Black, Will Smith, Russel Peters, Mick Jagger, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner were also part of the concert.