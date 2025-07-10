Karan Johar praises Shanaya Kapoor, hails Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor for their upbringing, even while 'battling storms' in their 'lowest hours'

Ahead of Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for her, and also revealed that he named Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's children.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will officially be a movie star after the theatrical release of her debut movie "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" on July 11th. Ahead of the release, filmmaker Karan Johar gave a shoutout to Shanaya, welcoming her to the movies. KJo took to his Instagram and posted a couple of unseen photos of Shanaya with her family, along with a poster of "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan". Karan revealed that he has seen Sanjay and Maheep through the various ups and downs of life, and can say with absolute certainty that for them, the centre of the universe is their two kids- Shanaya and Jahaan.

Karan Johar lauds Sanjay and Maheep for their upbringing to kids

KJo penned on the photo-sharing app, "I have known Sanjay and Maheep for over three decades….I have seen them in joyous celebrations, in quiet moments, in their lowest hours and beautiful destiny highs… battling storms that have come in their way with a broad smile on their faces and always an impeccable sense of humour … a couple that are deeply loved by everyone who knows them…. The centres of their universe has always been their children Shanaya and Jahaan ( fun fact: I have named him ) …They raised them to be the most warm and loving children…."

Karan Johar calls Shanaya Kapoor an 'exceptionally hard-working girl'

Expressing his excitement for Shanaya's Bollywood debut, Karan added, "Day after is a day of sunshine for their baby girl…she is an exceptionally hard working girl and has poured her heart and soul into her debut feature… will of course let her work speak for itself and I know it will…. Shine on Shanaya and welcome to the movies …. @sanjaykapoor2500 @maheepkapoor @shanayakapoor02 #ankhonkigustakhiyan."

A cinematic adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story, "The Eyes Have It.", the highly anticipated movie will also see Vikrant Massey as the lead. Helmed by Santosh Singh, the drama has been presented by Zee Studios in association with Mini Films, and backed by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)