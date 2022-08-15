Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Bhrahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday, writes 'love is such..'

File Photo

Ayan Mukerji, who is celebrating his birthday today, received a heartfelt message from Karan Johar on social media. In addition to showing him some love, he praised the young filmmaker's commitment to their profession.

Karan wrote, “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins…. I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!!.”

For the unversed, Brahmastra too is being trolled online. A clip from Ranbir Kapoor's previous film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has resurfaced, Amitabh Bachchan calling out "ghoonghat" on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Karan Johar backing the film and the film's poster are said to be the primary reasons behind the #BoycottBrahmastra trend.

A small clip from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir and Deepika Padukone, in which Bunny asks Naina to make out "behind a temple" is being shared and netizens are claiming that it insults Hinduism. Coincidentally, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the last film directed by Ayan Mukerjee who makes his comeback to direction after nine years with Brahmastra.

Another reason for boycotting Brahmastra that netizens are using is that the film has been backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and the filmmaker is being targeted for promoting nepotism. Some people are even finding the film's poster offensive now saying that Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva is mocking Lord Shiva by wearing Trishul in jeans and a shirt. The poster was released in December last year.



For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni feature in the film Brahmastra.