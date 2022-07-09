Karan Johar opens up on his dream cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake

File Photo

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, debuted on July 7. The debut episode of the celebrity talk show, which is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar, featured actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sitting on the now-famous Koffee couch. The show's promotion has kept the filmmaker quite busy. In a recent interview, Karan discussed who actors he would like to play the parts played by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in a modern remake of his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In 1998, Karan made his directing debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh, who portrayed Rahul, the college sweetheart, Kajol, who played Anjali, and their buddy Tina, played by Rani, were all involved in a love triangle in the popular film. At the 1999 Filmfare Awards, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai took home the Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress medals.

When Karan was asked to share which actors he cast if the movie had a remake, the he told The Times of India, “I would say Ranveer (Singh), Alia (Bhatt) and Janhvi (Kapoor). Alia would play Kajol’s role, Janhvi would play the hottie role - Rani from college - and Ranveer would be Shah Rukh.”

In the 2023 movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan, Alia and Ranveer will appear together. In the 2019 movie Gully Boy, the actors were seen working together for the first time. In 2018, Janhvi made her acting debut in the Dhadak romance drama, produced by Karan Johar.

With the most recent Koffee With Karan season, Karan made a comeback to hosting after more than three years. Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra appeared on his final season 6 episode as guests. The Koffee With Karan season 7 episode one had the biggest first-day viewership of any programme on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, the filmmaker revealed on Instagram on Saturday.