Karan Johar opens up on being single parent to Roohi and Yash, says 'meri zindagi mein...'

Karan Johar with his family

Filmmaker Karan Johar is a proud parent of twins Roohi and Yash. The Koffee With Karan host welcomed the twins via surrogacy in 2017. He decided to have an extended family, as he felt there was a void in his life, that can be only filled only by children. Apart from being an ace director-producer, Johar is also a doting father and a dedicated family man. Being a single parent, Karan shared his take on embracing parenthood.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Karan added that people advised him before stepping into fatherhood. "I think, they all thought that maybe it was too much for me to handle, given my schedule. I don't think they were saying it for societal reasons." Johar continued, "But...I just knew I was ready to be a parent. I just knew I was ready to give a piece of my heart away. And which is what I have done with my two children. I think one big piece of my heart is in them, and one big piece of my heart is my mum." Johar feels like that love quotient is now perfectly balanced. The My Name Is Khan director was further questioned if he decided to become a parent due to the absence of a partner. Johar added, "You'll know you want to be a parent when you're emotionally ready. The two are not related at all. It's not that mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main bache le aaunga."

Recently, while promoting Koffee With Karan season 7, Johar revealed that Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's love stories are his favourites. Karan spoke to Pinkvilla, and he asserted that the love stories of the duos mentioned above are his favourite, Karan added, "I love the Vicky-Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere and it was beautiful and it started on this couch. I like that romance. I also love the Ranbir-Alia romance because that also started from the couch." Karan called himself the famous matchmaker, "Taking full credit, I’ve become Sima Taparia."