Karan Johar once asked Abhishek Bachchan if he ever felt torn between Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, he said...

During the first episode of season three of Koffee With Karan, the host decided to probe Abhishek Bachchan about the three most important women in his life. Karan Johar asked the Guru actor, "Do you feel, Abhishek, at any point, you’ve been torn between the three women in your life?"

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007, not only marking the start of their love story, but also the latter's welcome to the famous Bachchan family. While Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have always remained private about their lives, soon after their wedding, they made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, not only answering questions around their love story but also their family dynamics, especially about their relationship with Jaya Bachchan.

What did Karan Johar ask Abhishek Bachchan about Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan?

During the first episode of season three of Koffee With Karan, the host decided to probe Abhishek Bachchan about the three most important women in his life. Karan Johar asked the Guru actor, "Do you feel, Abhishek, at any point, you’ve been torn between the three women in your life? Because, you know, you have the apple of Jaya Aunty’s eyes and Shweta’s life, and now you have another woman in your life. Have you ever felt that you need to juggle the act at all?"

Did Abhishek Bachchan ever feel torn between Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan?

Before Abhishek Bachchan could reply, Aishwarya Rai said, "The only time the wife will be called the other woman." Despite his wife's response, Abhishek Bachchan went on to address the question and gave all the credit to the women in his life who strive hard to succeed in all relationships. Abhishek Bachchan said, "I think credit has to be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. What also works is that Maa and she (Aishwarya) are very close. They talk about everything. When a woman first comes to her husband’s house, she feels a bit out of place, evidently and obviously. I think the only person who can truly fill that void is her mother-in-law."

When did Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai get married?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in April 2007 at the former's home in an intimate ceremony only attended by their close friends and family members. In November 2011, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Aaradhya Bachchan.

READ | Viral video: Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi once reunited on stage after infamous fight over Aishwarya Rai for..., then...