Karan Johar offered Salman Khan's role in KKHH to THIS actor first, his address confused the director

Several actors were approached for the role before Salman Khan was locked in for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as Aman. After this actor's rejection, Karan decided to approach Salman for the film.

Karan Johar started his career as a film director with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji's romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). The film went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year and also won the maximum awards that year. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wasn't just a blockbuster, but also the most rejected film by Karan Johar.

When Karan was making KKHH, he had to hear no from many actors. Apart from the three primary characters, Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Rani), another character became the talking point of the film. Though this character appears in the second half, it wins the audience. Yes, we are talking about Aman, which was played by Salman Khan.

The character of Aman was rejected by...

Before Salman Khan, Karan approached two actors for the same role. In an interview, Karan revealed that for Aman, he first approached Saif Ali Khan, and he rejected the offer.

After this actor's rejection, Karan decided to approach Salman

Saif wasn't the only actor who said no to Aman. After Saif, Karan approached Chandrachur Singh, but he didn't want to play a second lead in an SRK-starrer. Thus, he rejected the film. After Chandrachur Singh rejected the film, Karan approached Salman Khan for the same role. After the film's release, Aman also became the audience's favourite character, and Salman earned praise for his role.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai box office collection

As Sacnilk reported, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was made in Rs 14 crores, and it grossed Rs 63 crores from India, and Rs 27 crores from overseas, taking the worldwide gross to 91 crores. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a blockbuster, and it also established Rani Mukerji and strengthened Shah Rukh and Kajol's hold at the box office.

