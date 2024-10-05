Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had all the superstars in it and it is one of the few multi-starrers that saw immense success. However, do you know that the filmmaker had separate meetings with Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the same house?

In an interview with designer, Prabal Gurung on the Gold House YouTube channel, Karan Johar recalled how after the success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he was so encouraged that he told his father, the late Yash Johar what he wanted to do next. Recalling how his father reacted to his idea about making the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he said, "The film was my first success, and coming back home, I couldn’t realize what had happened. I started writing my second. One morning, I woke up, I looked at my dad and said, ‘I want to work with Mr. Bachchan, Mrs. Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor’. My father looked at me thinking ‘daure pad jaate hain’. He said, ‘Beta, you should make one film at a time’. I said, ‘They’re all in one film’.”

Karan revealed that he went to offer the film to each actor on the same day, and started with the Bachchans ‘out of seniority’. He also said that after meeting with Amitabh, he left their house, drove around for a few minutes, and returned for a meeting with Jaya Bachchan. He revealed that he did this because he wanted to treat her as an individual, and not as a part of a package deal. He also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan agreed to the part immediately, Kajol got emotional after meeting him and Kareena Kapoor predicted Poo to be an iconic part.

He also weighed in on the thought of making a film like K3G again and said, "No one can afford a movie like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ today. Getting one actor in a frame is so expensive, imagine six of them. It is a pity because it will be such a big treat to the viewers to see so many actors in one frame. I hope, wish, and pray that it happens. Economically it is tough, but we should get the phenomena of multi-starrers back as the audience will get more for the price of one.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still one of the most popular movies made by Karan Johar. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. The film emerged as a blockbuster and firmed Karan’s position as a successful filmmaker in Bollywood.

