Karan Johar, Malaika Arora compare Pitch To Get Rich contestant to Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader reacts: 'Too long since...'

BOLLYWOOD
Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment's reality show Pitch To Get Rich, touted as India's biggest fashion-centric reality show, showcases 14 aspiring fashion entrepreneurs competing for investment and mentorship as they pitch their brands to an esteemed panel.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took to social media to playfully remind Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met him. Recently, a clip from the show Pitch To Get Rich featuring judges Karan and Malaika went viral after the duo compared an entrepreneur to the Member of Parliament.
In the clip, while the entrepreneur was presenting his pitch, Karan jumped in with a question, saying, "Aapko kya kisi ne kaha hai aap Shashi Tharoor jaise dikhte hai?", to which Malaika added, "Dikhte hai aur baat bhi karte hai vaise hi." Tharoor reposted the video on his X handle and wrote, "Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that's it's clearly been too long since they’ve met me."
Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that’s it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me!! https://t.co/wfkIYxNwqj— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 29, 2025
Joining Karan and Malaika on the judges' panel is designer Manish Malhotra. Each episode also welcomes a rotating lineup of celebrity guest judges including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan who share their insights and help guide the contestants on their entrepreneurial journey. The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
