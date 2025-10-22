FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Karan Johar makes shocking confession to Janhvi Kapoor: 'I've been intimately involved with a member of your family'

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the guests in the latest episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's celebrity chat show Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle on Amazon Prime Video.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 07:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karan Johar makes shocking confession to Janhvi Kapoor: 'I've been intimately involved with a member of your family'
Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
The latest episode of the streaming chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle was laced with humour, pranks, and some confessions. Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who for a change graced the other side of the couch, shocked actress Janhvi Kapoor when he said that he had been intimately involved with one of her family members. However, KJo soon clarified that he said it in jest to just draw a reaction from the Dhadak actress.

While playing Truth or Lie, Janhvi challenged Karan to spill, "Tell us one scandalous truth about yourself and make up one lie, and we’ll guess which one is true." Karan replied with a mischievous smirk, "I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I’ve been intimately involved with a member of your family." 

Janhvi’s eyes widened and Twinkle and Kajol burst out laughing as Karan immediately stated that he did in fact lose his virginity at 26 and the latter was a lie. "I was late to that party and I have not been intimate with any member from your family. Though the thought has crossed my mind a couple of times", said the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, the show is hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four episodes have featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and Govinda and Chunky Panday.

READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
