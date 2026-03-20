Karan Johar makes big statement on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, clarifies if sequel will ever happen: 'I got to make a film that still lives on”

Amid the speculations, Karan Johar has finally addressed whether there will be a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His answer will surprise you.

Karan Johar has made a big statement on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), and revealed if he would ever make a sequel to his ensemble blockbuster family drama. In the past few years, the sequels to iconic films (read Gadar 2, Border 2) have been profitable ventures. Enchasing on the nostalgia is considered to be a safe bet now. However, Karan doesn't believe in it, and unlike the speculations, he's not keen on K3G 2.

Lately, there has been news that the Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer will have a sequel. However, Karan has set the record straight and revealed that there won't be a Part 2 to K3G. Johar clarified that there is no sequel or spin-off to the beloved film in the works. He also dismissed any developments around a derivative of his ambitious project, Takht.

There is no K3G 2: Karan Johar

Sharing his plans on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Season 3, Karan Johar answered the burning question, "I am glad that I have this platform and I am glad I am chatting with you to say that there is no Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 and no derivative of Takht being made."

I would never risk my legacy: Karan Johar

Emphasising his decision, the director stressed the emotional legacy attached to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which went on to become a cultural phenomenon across generations. "I would never make a K3G 2… what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia. There are generations that have grown up watching the film, for what they loved, what they didn’t, what they cried about. I am very grateful to the universe that I got to make a film that still lives on," Karan said. The filmmaker further stated that he wouldn't churn a sequel to such an iconic project, risking to diluting its legacy. “I would never mess with that nostalgia and the love it has” he concluded.