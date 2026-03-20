FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei's extends message on Eid-Ul-Fitr, President Pezeshkian says Tehran doesn't seek nuclear weapons

Star Rights lawyer Shubham Awasthi to represent Centre in Supreme Court; gets big responsibility at CAT Counsel

'Won't send young Americans to die': Joe Kent slams Iran war after resignation as counterterrorism chief

Karan Johar makes big statement on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, clarifies if sequel will ever happen: 'I got to make a film that still lives on”

Watch: Virat Kohli stunned as RCB’s Rs 10.75 crore star delivers unplayable yorker ahead of IPL 2026

Pappu Yadav’s son impresses in IPL 2026 build-up, dominates KKR star in intra-squad match

Chuck Norris, Hollywood's iconic action star, passes away 10 days after turning 86, his last Insta post will leave you emotional

‘Peelo Aalam Soda’: How Dhurandhar's dialogue turned Doodh Soda into a theatre trend

'Thala meets Chetta': MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson union sparks reactions as CSK video goes viral ahead of IPL 2026

Trump assails NATO ⁠over lack of support for US-Israel war against Iran; 'Cowards, and we will remember'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from April 1 amid rising costs: Check revised prices

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from April 1 amid rising costs

Star Rights lawyer Shubham Awasthi to represent Centre in Supreme Court; gets big responsibility at CAT Counsel

Star Rights lawyer Shubham Awasthi to represent Centre in Supreme Court

Karan Johar makes big statement on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, clarifies if sequel will ever happen: 'I got to make a film that still lives on”

Karan Johar makes big statement on K3G 2, clarifies if sequel will ever happen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Karan Johar makes big statement on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, clarifies if sequel will ever happen: 'I got to make a film that still lives on”

Amid the speculations, Karan Johar has finally addressed whether there will be a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His answer will surprise you.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 09:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karan Johar makes big statement on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, clarifies if sequel will ever happen: 'I got to make a film that still lives on”
Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Karan Johar has made a big statement on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), and revealed if he would ever make a sequel to his ensemble blockbuster family drama. In the past few years, the sequels to iconic films (read Gadar 2, Border 2) have been profitable ventures. Enchasing on the nostalgia is considered to be a safe bet now. However, Karan doesn't believe in it, and unlike the speculations, he's not keen on K3G 2. 

Lately, there has been news that the Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer will have a sequel. However, Karan has set the record straight and revealed that there won't be a Part 2 to K3G. Johar clarified that there is no sequel or spin-off to the beloved film in the works. He also dismissed any developments around a derivative of his ambitious project, Takht.

There is no K3G 2: Karan Johar

Sharing his plans on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Season 3, Karan Johar answered the burning question, "I am glad that I have this platform and I am glad I am chatting with you to say that there is no Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 and no derivative of Takht being made."

I would never risk my legacy: Karan Johar

Emphasising his decision, the director stressed the emotional legacy attached to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which went on to become a cultural phenomenon across generations. "I would never make a K3G 2… what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia. There are generations that have grown up watching the film, for what they loved, what they didn’t, what they cried about. I am very grateful to the universe that I got to make a film that still lives on," Karan said. The filmmaker further stated that he wouldn't churn a sequel to such an iconic project, risking to diluting its legacy. “I would never mess with that nostalgia and the love it has”  he concluded.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei's extends message on Eid-Ul-Fitr, President Pezeshkian says Tehran doesn't seek nuclear weapons
US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei's extends message on Eid-Ul-Fitr, President
Star Rights lawyer Shubham Awasthi to represent Centre in Supreme Court; gets big responsibility at CAT Counsel
Star Rights lawyer Shubham Awasthi to represent Centre in Supreme Court
'Won't send young Americans to die': Joe Kent slams Iran war after resignation as counterterrorism chief
Joe Kent slams Iran war after resignation as counterterrorism chief
Karan Johar makes big statement on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, clarifies if sequel will ever happen: 'I got to make a film that still lives on”
Karan Johar makes big statement on K3G 2, clarifies if sequel will ever happen
Watch: Virat Kohli stunned as RCB’s Rs 10.75 crore star delivers unplayable yorker ahead of IPL 2026
Watch: Virat Kohli stunned as RCB’s Rs 10.75 crore star delivers unplayable york
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement