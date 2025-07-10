Karan Johar looks extremely thin in latest pic with Samay Raina, netizens say 'Ozempic side effects, his obsession with...'

Karan Johar has attributed his drastic weight loss to One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet and repeatedly dismissed claims of using Ozempic or other drugs for his shocking physical transformation.

Karan Johar's drastic weight loss has often made headlines as the director has repeatedly dismissed claims of using Ozempic or weight loss drugs for his shocking physical transformation. However, in his latest photo with the stand-up comedian Samay Raina, the filmmaker is looking extremely thin, leaving netizens worried for his heath.

Karan Johar's latest photo leaves netizens worried

After the photo was shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, Redditors wondered if the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is experiencing the side effects of Ozempic. One netizen wrote, "Ozempic side effects. He's shrinking and aging faster than expected. Just look at Ram Kapoor after his sudden weight loss, his face looks drained and shriveled, almost like he’s been soaked in water for days", while another added, "He was so nice earlier. Don’t know what’s his obsession with losing weight and looking like a malnutrition guy." "I hope he’s doing well and in good health. Given that it’s just him and his mother taking care of his kids", read another comment. Karan lives with his mother Hiroo Johar and two kids Yash and Roohi born through surrogacy.

Karan Johar's OMAD diet for weight loss

For the unversed, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director has attributed his weight loss to One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet. In May, the director spoke about his weight loss in his podcast with Raj Shamani when he said, "I have always been battling the bulge. I have tried a thousand different diets and 500 workouts. Nothing worked. After years of combatting, I did some blood tests and realised the issues I had, with my thyroid etc. Now people keep asking me 'Are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro?' and I am tired of it. They have no idea about the truth, and I don't want to share it. I know I am healthy and lighter and I have never ever felt more confident in my skin in 52 years."

