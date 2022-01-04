Karan Johar-Kajol practice steps on 'Bole Chudiyan', BTS video from Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture' goes VIRAL

In the video, Karan Johar is seen donning a chic black suit, while Kajol looks gorgeous in a red gown.

On Monday, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar dropped a video on Instagram in which he can be seen accompanied by actress and his BFF Kajol, both coming together to visit Ranveer Singh on the sets of his television show, The Big Picture.

The behind-the-scenes video clip captured the three stars having some fun before getting on the stage to cast their spells. Backstage, Karan and Kajol are seen recalling steps and practising their moves on 'Bole Chudiyan',

from their blockbuster hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum'.

Karan is seen donning a chic black suit with some shimmer on the lapels and pocket border, while Kajol looks gorgeous in a red gown.

Ranveer too is seen joining them on the fun backstage. Ranveer is seen saying, "G Ganster, fashion gangster," while he gestures towards his neck, apparently talking about a neckpiece.

Check out the video here:



Recently, Kajol was brutally trolled for her weird walk at the Mumbai airport.

On Sunday, Kajol was clicked at the airport by paps. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded her video in which she can be seen walking very fast. It seems that the actress was in hurry. However, after watching the video, netizens started trolling the actress for her 'Rajdhani express' walk.

Check out the video below:

As for Ranveer and Karan, the two will be seen collaborating on the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film will mark Karan's return to direction. Besides Ranveer, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.