Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'

Varun Dhawan opened up about Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari clashing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, revealing if they are fearing from competition.

On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, two big films will clash- Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One. Both films will try their best to make the most from the holiday, and we will be seeing another Bollywood vs South clash.

Going by the buzz and the craze for Kantara, it seems like Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari will suffer from the competition. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari...is another rom-com which has not created much hype. Does the team Sunny Sanskari fear clashing with Rishab Shetty? Will the Bollywood film be postponed due to the bumper opening of the Kantara prequel? Varun Dhawan has said it all.

Varun Dhawan on Sunny Sanskari clashing with Kantara Chapter One

On Tuesday, Varun conducted an Ask Me Anything session on X. A user asked him if he's afraid of clashing from the mega clash. The netizens asked, "@Varun_dvn Kantara se darr nhi lagra? #varunsays." The actor noticed the tweet and decided to share his thoughts about the same, and clarified, "Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnat kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd, everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating."

Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating #varunsays https://t.co/dB2q09gGVB September 23, 2025

About Kantara Chapter One

Written, directed, and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter One is the prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster. The makers have left no stone unturned in making the prequel an epic visual treat. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema. Now it will be interesting to see how both films will perform at the box office. As a movielover, I would like to see both films winning with their target audience.