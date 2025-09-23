Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol link with autism, makes BIG statement, 'Available evidence...'

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'

Kolkata rains: At least 10 dead, transportation system severely disrupted as 30 flights cancelled, CM Mamta Banerjee blames...

What is Donald Trump's law suit against Wall Street Journal for article over link to Jeffrey Epstein?

Donald Trump makes fresh ceasefire claim in UN speech: 'I ended 7 unendable wars including India and Pakistan'

Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from Ambani ladies

THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit

After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, IIT-Madras professor makes BIG claim...

Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details

Sachin Tendulkar vs Rahul Dravid: Here's what happened when sons of legends faced off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol link with autism, makes BIG statement, 'Available evidence...'

WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol li

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'

Karan Johar fears clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1

Kolkata rains: At least 10 dead, transportation system severely disrupted as 30 flights cancelled, CM Mamta Banerjee blames...

Kolkata rains: At least 10 dead, transportation system severely disrupted as 30

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'

Varun Dhawan opened up about Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari clashing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, revealing if they are fearing from competition.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 08:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'
Posters of Kantara Chapter One, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, two big films will clash- Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One. Both films will try their best to make the most from the holiday, and we will be seeing another Bollywood vs South clash. 

Going by the buzz and the craze for Kantara, it seems like Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari will suffer from the competition. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari...is another rom-com which has not created much hype. Does the team Sunny Sanskari fear clashing with Rishab Shetty? Will the Bollywood film be postponed due to the bumper opening of the Kantara prequel? Varun Dhawan has said it all. 

Varun Dhawan on Sunny Sanskari clashing with Kantara Chapter One

On Tuesday, Varun conducted an Ask Me Anything session on X. A user asked him if he's afraid of clashing from the mega clash. The netizens asked, "@Varun_dvn Kantara se darr nhi lagra? #varunsays." The actor noticed the tweet and decided to share his thoughts about the same, and clarified, "Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnat kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd, everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating."

About Kantara Chapter One 

Written, directed, and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter One is the prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster. The makers have left no stone unturned in making the prequel an epic visual treat. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema. Now it will be interesting to see how both films will perform at the box office. As a movielover, I would like to see both films winning with their target audience. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Speeding Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai’s Coastal Road; video shared by Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania goes viral, watch
Video of speeding Lamborghini crashing on Mumbai’s Coastal Road goes viral
Donald Trump launches gold card sales amid US H-1B visa restrictions: What do his gold, platinum, and corporate cards offer?
Donald Trump launches gold card sales amid US H-1B visa restrictions: What do hi
Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far
Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October?
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI prez
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore-packed saga
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE