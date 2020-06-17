Karan Johar is up there not because he is an insider, because his films are seen by millions: Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in a series of tweets slammed people who linked Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide with nepotism. People accused Karan Johar and he has been trending on social media pages for 'promoting' nepotism. Now, RGV defended Karan Johar via his tweets. He started by writing, "How politicians like Mulayam, Uddhav etc give sons, relatives first preference, Like how Dhirubhai will give all his monies to Mukesh, Anil, Like how all families will give their own families first preference similarly Bollywood families do same... So where’s nepotism not there?"

Varma also wrote, "Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows a lack of understanding of how the film industry works... Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with, as its any filmmakers choice about who they want to work with."

He further tweeted, "If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life because he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have. Period!"

Talking about Karan Johar, RGV penned, "Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards ... @karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions... We all know as many failures coming from film families as much as from outside."

