Here's how Karan Johar thought of making the reality drama show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with another season and the third season has become the talk of the town. However, do you know how did the filmmaker got the idea for the show? Well, he was on his way to the funeral with Maheep, Bhavana, and Neelam when he thought of making the show.

In an interview with Tammay Bhatt and Rohan Joshi, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari revealed that they were on a flight to attend someone's funeral and saw them talking about how blingy their clothes were, Karan Johar got the idea to make a show on their lives. Maheep Kapoor then said, "It was a blooming mess, Karan just said, listen these guys are cartoons. Let me do a show on them."

Earlier, during The Kapil Sharma Show, Bhavana Pandey said, "We were on a flight with Karan Johar, traveling to Delhi. It was raining at the time, which caused turbulence. Seema and I were scared, Neelam was applying lipstick during the turbulence because she thought, ‘I need to look good if there’s an emergency landing,’ and Maheep was laughing at us. Karan, for a change, was sitting quietly and observing us. I think he got the idea then; he was getting entertained and thought the world would be entertained too."

In one of the episodes, Bhavana was seen calling herself an 'outsider' in a conversation with Karan Johar after which Karan warned the reality show star of massive trolling that she could get for her remark. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' new season introduced three new cast members, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla. Returning favourites include Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.

