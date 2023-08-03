Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

Karan Johar expresses happiness about the success of his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar made a smashing comeback with his latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Released on July 28, the movie is receiving positive reviews from the audience which is reflected in its box office numbers. Recently, the filmmaker talked about the love and appreciation the movie is getting.

In a conversation with Times Now, Karan Johar talked about the success of his movie and said, “You know, it feels so gratifying to watch the film with the audience. I did that for the first time. There was a feeling of elation to see the audiences's joy. They clapped in the Dola Re Dola sequence. They clapped when Kshitee Jog sang Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai. They clapped when Dharamji and Shabanaji met for the first time.”

He further expressed his feelings about the grand success of the movie and said, “I am feeling numb. I can't even say I'm excited. I am too stunned for that. Main itne saare tareef hazm nahin kar paaunga (I won't be able to process all these compliments).”

Karan Johar added, “Somebody asked me if there was a checklist of things I wanted to say in the film. Of course not! Whatever I wanted to say came out organically. It wasn't as if I was trying to thrust the messages into the plot. Of course, the themes such as gender subversion are very much part of my personal politics, as well as my writers Reading all the pieces which saw what I was doing, was overwhelming. To receive so many messages from my own fraternity makes my heart so happy.”

The filmmaker concluded, “I can't express what I'm going through. I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste. I agree My Name Is Khan got great reviews. But I couldn't enjoy them because of the controversies. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was meant to be a family entertainer. I'd be lying if I said I was expecting this kind of reaction. Am I grateful for it? Yes. am I thrilled that it has happened? Of course! was I expecting it? No!”

Karan Johar has made a grand directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after 7 years. The filmmaker’s last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romantic drama starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 4 days.

