Karan Johar has new private Instagram account; THESE celebs follow it

After the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Karan Johar has been subject to various trolls owing to his alleged nepotism over launching only star kids in his films. Now, after unfollowing many people and more than a month-long hiatus on social media seems like Karan has made a private Instagram account for his closest friends.

The account now seems to be deactivated, or the name has been changed. It only had one post and was followed by some of his closest friends including Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, others. Recently, Karan was also nitpicked on social media after he attended Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations. The picture was posted by Neetu and also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samaira, and the Bachchans.

Karan was especially trolled on social media after reports said that the negativity and hatred have affected him badly which he received since Sushant's death. Netizens spotted the filmmaker partying with Ranbir and Neetu and questioned if the filmmaker was depressed.

Soon after Sushant's death, it was Kangana Ranaut who had openly called out Karan by posting a video on Instagram. Kangana had stated that Bollywood had groupism and that they bully people to no extent. The actress was also going to be a witness in a case against Karan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, and five other personalities, that was recently dismissed in Bihar court. Karan Johar's public account still remains inactive as his last post was dedicated to Sushant and how he was sorry that he did not reconnect with him before his untimely death.