Karan Johar has already seen Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, calls it her 'best performance till date'

The trailer for Rani Mukerji's next film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was released by the makers on Thursday. Showing an ordinary woman's fight against an entire nation for the custody of her own children, the trailer has received a tremendous response from audiences who can't stop raving about Rani's performance.

Karan Johar revealed that he has already seen the film and shared his review calling it the actress's 'best performance till date'. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, the director-producer wrote, "I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film. Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date...to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother."

He continued, "I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film. Bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far (props to Greenlawns high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai (This is only the trailer, the picture is still left)...In cinemas 17th March 2023!!".

The courtroom drama is directed by Ashima Chibber who made her directorial debut with the 2013 comedy film Mere Dad Ki Maruti starring Saqib Saleem, Ram Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. She helmed multiple television shows and web series in the last ten year and the upcoming film is her second movie as a director.

Also starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by a real incident where an Indian family had to fight a legal battle for the custody of their kids in Norway. The film will release in cinemas on March 17.



