Karan Johar has a die-hard fan in Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, this interview is a proof

Isha Ambani, the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani, mentioned that she remembers the songs from Karan Johar's movies and can sing them in an instant.

Isha Ambani is a big fan of filmmaker Karan Johar and recently shared in an interview that she loves the kind of films he makes. Isha Ambani became emotional after watching many films directed by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

While speaking to Vogue, when asked which film makes her cry, she referred to the "holy trinity" of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, expressing her love for KJo's dramatic movies.

Isha, the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited, mentioned that she remembers the songs from Karan Johar's movies and can sing them in an instant.

She said, "I’m a die-hard Karan and Dharma fan, so I will sing any of his songs at the top of my voice (laughs)."

Meanwhile, the Ambani family made a stylish appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai for the opening night of the ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita, their daughter Isha, and her husband Anand Piramal attended the event, highlighting their love for art and photography.

Isha Ambani chose an embroidered beige co-ord set with a collared top and short sleeves, paired with matching heels. She accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings and wore her hair in soft curls. Her husband, Anand Piramal, wore a printed brown shirt and denim jeans, while Mukesh Ambani stuck to his classic look with a white shirt and black trousers.