Karan Johar gives epic reply to troll who targeted him for pouting on social media

Bollywood director Karan Johar, who is an avid Instagram user, gave an epic reply to the troll who made fun of him because of his pout on social media. The director reshared his comment and called his pout ‘relentless’.

A social media user commented on Karan Johar’s post and wrote, “Bhaisahab Aaram se... Pout ke chakkar mein kahi sir alag na ho jaaye gardan se.” Karan reshared the screenshot and wrote, “Best comment on my relentless pout."

Recently, Karan Johar discussed his experience with therapy and dealing with anxiety. The filmmaker discussed his mental health in the last "award show" episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. For the show's closing episode, comedians and social media personalities Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat, and Danish Sait served as jurors.

In the episode, Karan was questioned about how he responds to self-deprecating remarks and internet criticism. The director disclosed that he got therapy.

He said, “I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it. I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past.”

“There was an anxiety issue that I combatted 5 years ago and that was when I really opened up. You know, when I spoke to my doctor and she was a psychologist and she said that you are actually brushing everything so deep within that you actually think that you are dealing with it and that you have thick skin but actually you are shoving it into a dark, deep area and that's all going to pop up at some time. So, she said you shouldn't. So, at least I started talking about this fact to people because I was not even telling people that I was in therapy and that I was going through an issue of anxiety for 3 or 4 years.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will serve as Karan Johar's return to directing. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are the stars. The movie, which will be released next year, also features veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shaban Azmi.