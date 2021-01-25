'My boy is all grown up and ready for beautiful phase in his life': Karan Johar gets emotional on Varun Dhawan's wedding

Karan Johar posted a photo posing with newlywed Varun Dhawan clicked on his wedding day.

Varun Dhawan's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the few guests who were a part of the actor's wedding with Natasha Dalal. KJo arrived at the wedding venue on Sunday. After Varun released his wedding photos, Karan took to his Instagram page and penned an emotional note for the actor. The Student of the Year director posted a photo posing with Varun from the wedding and recalled his journey from assistant director to actor.

Karan wrote, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on My Name Is Khan (MNIK)! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be... sometimes even unintentionally!"

KJo added, "When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him... almost assuming the role of a parent... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... Congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever... Love you."

Varun made his acting debut with Student of the Year released in 2012.