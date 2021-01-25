'My boy is all grown up and ready for beautiful phase in his life': Karan Johar gets emotional on Varun Dhawan's wedding

Headlines

Land for Job scam: Delhi court summons RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

'Sanatan Dharma' remark row: SC issues notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu government

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

Mukesh Ambani’s mall flooded with Apple fans as Apple iPhone 15 goes on sale, billionaire to earn big

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan unveil World Cup 2023 squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan unveil World Cup 2023 squad

Viral video: Desi woman's fiery dance to SRK's 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' will make your jaw drop

Kangana Ranaut asks more Sikhs to come out in 'support of Akhand Bharat', claims her films are still banned in Punjab

ODI World Cup: Most runs by Indian batter in each edition

AI reimagines Friends characters as kids

World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad announced

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Atlee explains formula of giving SRK, Sanjay Dutt 'mass moments' in Jawan: 'If director loves an actor...' | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport as they head to Udaipur for their wedding festivities - Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'My boy is all grown up and ready for beautiful phase in his life': Karan Johar gets emotional on Varun Dhawan's wedding

Karan Johar posted a photo posing with newlywed Varun Dhawan clicked on his wedding day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2021, 08:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Varun Dhawan's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the few guests who were a part of the actor's wedding with Natasha Dalal. KJo arrived at the wedding venue on Sunday. After Varun released his wedding photos, Karan took to his Instagram page and penned an emotional note for the actor. The Student of the Year director posted a photo posing with Varun from the wedding and recalled his journey from assistant director to actor.

Karan wrote, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on My Name Is Khan (MNIK)! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be... sometimes even unintentionally!"

KJo added, "When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him... almost assuming the role of a parent... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... Congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever... Love you."

Check out the post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Varun made his acting debut with Student of the Year released in 2012.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut says she has 'no clarity' if Chandramukhi 2's Hindi dub will have theatrical release

'Exercise caution': MEA to Indians in Canada and those contemplating to travel there

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Causes, prevention, and lifestyle strategies

Is Youtube Banned in India? (Youtube ban in India)

Apple iPhone 15 sale in India begins today, available with Rs 14000 off: Check price, offers and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE