Karan Johar gets brutally trolled for promoting matrimonial site for IIT, IIM alumni

Popular filmmaker Karan Johar has been trolled for his latest Instagram post in which he was seen promoting a matrimonial site for IIT and IIM alumni. She uploaded a video in which he talks about love and finding the right partner.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “A matrimonial platform like no other - IITIIMShaadi.com! And I'm super excited to see some 'real' love come to life, not just reel! If you are looking for your life partner, https://www.iitiimshaadi.com/ should be your go-to site. They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other!”

In no time, his post went viral and netizens started trolling him. One of them wrote, “Are you serious?? If this isn't a joke then you are by endorsing this ridiculous platform.” The second person compared him and SS Rajamouli and wrote, “Rajamouli making RRR and on the other hand we have this joker endorsing this ridiculous platform.”

A social media user mentioned, “This whole concept is so offensive.. Are they trying to say that an IIT/IIM alumni will be mentally compatible only with another IIT/IIM alumni?! Ridiculous!” Another one commented, “Ridonculous Karan! Mental compatibility isn’t decided by the institute you graduate from and supporting platforms (IIT IIM Shaadi) like such isn’t helping really be progressive in today’s world.” Also Read: RRR: Karan Johar salutes SS Rajamouli, calls Ram Charan-Jr NTR 'outstanding performers'

Recently, Karan Johar, who had presented SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' films in the Hindi belt under his banner Dharma Productions, showered praise on the director and its two leading actors in a couple of tweets.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, March 28, Karan first applauded SS Rajamouli as he wrote, "There are filmmaker’s and then there is @ssrajamouli sir ! He can take your breathe away and he does it again with #RRR ! Salute to his vision and his mega master ability to execute it with the expertise of a GENIUS!". The Telugu filmmaker even replied to his tweet writing, "Thank you sir for your kind words...:) Glad you enjoyed #RRR."