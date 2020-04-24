Karan Johar finally reveals his lockdown transformation on Instagram live with birthday boy Varun Dhawan

In his live chat with birthday boy Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar joked that his kids have been trolling him after his transformation

Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday with fans by giving them surprise live interaction with various celebrities. A few who have been part of the interaction are Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and B Praak. In his interaction with Varun, Karan even went on to reveal his lockdown transformation.

Karan Johar gave everybody a surprise as he turned up in white hair. Varun instantly said, "You look like a James Bond villain," to which Karan joked he was scarred at the name of villains. "You remember 'Bombay Velvet' na? I played a villain in that and you know what happened," said Karan.

Here's Karan Johar's transformation, on Instagram live with Varun Dhawan:

Furthermore, Karan went on to joke that his kids Yash and Roohi have been trolling him. "My children have brutally trolled me at home. They call me buddha, say I can't sing, I can't dance, can't walk. According to them I'm useless and can't do anything."

Karan Johar launched Varun in Bollywood with 'Student Of The Year'. The duo then went on to work together in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and collaborated for 2019 release 'Kalank'. They were going to come together for Shashank Khaitan's 'Mr. Lele', but the movie is on the backburner. The trio was also going to collaborate on 'Rannbhoomi' but there is no update on that front either.