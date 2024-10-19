Karan Johar opens up on his dramatic weight loss and rumours of using Ozempic to lose weight.

Karan Johar recently left everyone worried and shocked at the same time after his dramatic weight loss. There were rumours of filmmaker opting for Ozempic for weight loss. Now, Karan has finally opened up on this.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the tweet which was about Maheep Kapoor’s comment in the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3. She had criticised people using Ozempic for fast weight loss leading to a shortage of diabetic patients who rely on the drug.

The tweet read, “Maheep (Maheep Kapoor) rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.”

Sharing the tweet, Karan wrote, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??” Karan tagged Maheep and asked, “Did you mean me???” Maheep reshared Karan's Instagram Stories and added laughing emojis. Karan re-shared her response and wrote, “You're laughing? I'm offended.”

Karan Johar recently got embroiled in controversy when Divya Khossla Kumar alleged that the makers of Jigra are forging box office numbers by buying their own tickets. He reacted to the allegations with a cryptic post about silence being the best speech. Jigra is a Dharma and Alia Bhatt’s production and is currently struggling at the box office. The film opened to mixed reviews but Alia Bhatt’s action avatar was loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by Karan Johar is back with season 3. The show has some new entrants like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani along with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

