Karan Johar 'feels victimised' as his 50th birthday bash was termed as 'Covid hotspot'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to media reports about his 50th birthday bash becoming a Covid hotspot and said that he does feel victimized. In May, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director turned 50, and he hosted a huge birthday bash for it. Almost everyone from Bollywood was invited to the bash which turned out to be one of the biggest events of recent times.

However, around 10 days later, there were rumours and a few media reports stating that Johar's bash was a Covid hotspot, and it has infected more than 50 guests from the bash. When artists like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapoor were turned Covid positive, Karan Johar's bash was termed a 'super-spreader.' Now, the filmmaker has finally addressed the issue and stated there were several events that took place in the same week, yet he was blamed for the Covid infections. While speaking to Film Companion, Karan added, "There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry. There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?"

Johar continued saying that such reports and blame games make him feel victimised. "I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know." On the work front, Karan Johar will soon be returning as a director with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.