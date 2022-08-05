Karan Johar feels Gully Boy duo Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt is new age Shah Rukh Khan- Kajol

Ranveer Singh-Karan Johar- Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan- Kajol is one of the most loved duos of Indian cinema. Whenever they came on-screen, magic happened, and people fall in love all over again. The duo does carry a pop-culture following, and it is difficult for their die-hard fans to imagine someone who can recreate romance and chemistry at par with them. However, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has directed them thrice (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan) thinks that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt can be the new SRK-Kajol.

In a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar shared his view on his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lead pair and stated, "When Ranveer and Alia face the camera, you will see that chemistry because they’re buddies, they’re friends. That friendship results in chemistry." Ranveer and Alia also earned accolades for their chemistry in Gully Boy (2019).

For the unversed, SRK-Kajol was first seen together in Baazigar (1993). Then they did Karan Arjun (1995) and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), and they become the most popular Jodi of Bollywood. Later, they were seen in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), and My Name Is Khan (2010). The lovable jodi was last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015).

During the same conversation, Karan was also quipped on picking the best actor between Ranveer Singh and his Ae Dil Hai Muskil star Ranbir Kapoor. Johar stated, “I’ve had the best time working with both the talented gentlemen.” Karan also talked about being partial and favouring Alia Bhatt. "I’ve been accused of being partial to her. I’ve been accused of always looking out for her. But I feel that with such incredible talent like that, I feel privileged," the filmmaker stated. On the work front, Karan's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be out in cinemas on February 10, 2023.