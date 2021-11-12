Karan Johar drops video of Alia Bhatt playing rapid fire while shooting ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Karan Johar dropped a video in which Alia Bhatt can be seen playing rapid-fire round with him on the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

In the video, Karan Johar can be heard asking, “We’re shooting for…”, to which Alia. The actress replies with a fumble, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. Karan then continues and asks, “Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is where,” Alia answers, “working out”. The director then teases Alia with her slip of tongue, saying that these are not trick questions. Alia laughs, she then says that she doesn’t like rapid fires.

After this, Karan asks Alia about her favourite song of the season, she quickly answers, “‘Lover’ and ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’. The game continues, Alia tells that she loves watching ‘Succession’. She further reveals the moment that moved her has been Karan Johar winning Padma Shri Award recently.

With celebrities and fans commenting on the post, the video has gone viral in no time. One of the fan pages mentioned, “Pls post Rocky’s rapid fire as soon as possible!!!,” while another fan wrote, “Love it, I really love the way you host Karan. Huge respect for you.”

Karan Johar’s movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as lead actors. Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in the film. The film is expected to release in 2022. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Via18 Studios.