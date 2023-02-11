Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Karan Johar drops unseen 'gorgeous ensembles' from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

After Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, Karan Johar shared unseen photos of his different looks during the celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Karan Johar drops unseen 'gorgeous ensembles' from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding
Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his glamorous looks from the marriage ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Karan shared three looks in the first set of pictures. For the morning occasion, he has chosen a printed crimson kurta, topped it with a bright red and yellow bordered dupatta. In another, Karan sported a silver ensemble, full of zari work. Karan also flaunted a velvet kurta with an embroidered shawl. Karan sported a king-sized ring with all his attires. Later, Karan shared another bunch of pictures with friends. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor shared one frame with the filmmaker

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Karan shared a carousel post with different photos and captioned it, "It was such a warm and intimate shaadi... And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you`re the best! Love you!!!"

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Known to be a matchmaker in the industry, Karan reportedly played cupid for Sidharth-Kiara as well. Soon after their marriage, the director-producer took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for them. Karan wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago... Silent, strong and still so sensitive... I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid... I love you Ki... May today be your forever." Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in the presence of friends and family on 7 February at a luxury fort in Rajasthan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Speed Reads
More
First-image
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.