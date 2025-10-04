Karan Johar doesn’t want his kids to be actors, wants them in hair, makeup artist for THIS reason: 'They are earning...'

BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders
BOLLYWOOD
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known for introducing some of the biggest stars in the industry, from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to Sidharth Malhotra. However, when it comes to his own children, Yash and Roohi, the filmmaker has no plans of launching them in films.
Speaking to Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel Game Changers, Karan shared that he would prefer his kids to work as makeup and hair artists instead of actors. “Don’t even get me started on the charges the makeup and hair artists take today. In fact, I would want Roohi and Yash to become makeup and hair artists because they are earning more money than other people. Ek hair kare aur dusra makeup, it will be very beneficial for both of them,” he said.
The filmmaker also commented on the ongoing debate about actors’ growing entourages. According to him, the costs are often unnecessary. “We are business people, so humara budget yeh hai. If you’re doing a sports biopic or a drama where your body is constantly on display, then producers will cover the costs. But if you’re a regular hero, your job is to look good. Eat healthy food, work on yourself, but why should the producer pay for it? Some actors want six to eight people travelling with them — it’s excessive. If you’re already getting a big fee and backend, then handle these things yourself. Show some grace,” Karan explained.
On the professional front, Karan Johar recently received the National Film Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), which won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. A day after the ceremony, he shared a heartfelt note and a reel on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his award-winning moment along with behind-the-scenes memories from the film’s shoot.
