Karan Johar ditches blingy avatar after mom tells him to wear 'dhang ke kapde', filmmaker's photos get funny reactions

Karan Johar's flashy avatar has a critic, and she's none other than the filmmaker's mother, Hiroo Johar.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is popularly known for his fashion statements. His colourful outfits are airport looks are widely discussed among the netizens and his Bollywood friends. However, Karan does have a fashion critic, and she is brutally honest with him.

On Wednesday, Karan Johar dropped a carousel post of his latest look on Instagram. Karan donned a classic black suit for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal screening. The director-producer looked dapper in the suit, but this time, the credit for this look will go to Karan's mother, Hiroo Johar. Yes, Karan himself revealed that he donned this look as his mother asked him to wear clothes appropriate for his age. Karan dropped the photo, with an interesting caption, that reads, "Ma kehti hai “Umar ho gayee hai… dhang ke kapde pehno…. Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sada suit…. ( par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega ) styled by a sedate @ekalakhani in a classic @goyalkanika. shot by a surprised @sheldon.santos."

Here's the post

Even after ditching bright, flashy colours, Karan's all-black look impressed netizens and his filmy friends. Ronit Bose Roy wrote, "Looking good Karan." Rasshii Khanna wrote, "Owned it!" Mickey Contractor wrote, "Kya baat hai." Arjun Bijlani wrote, "On point." Kajol suggested he should go back to his old avatar, "Go back to the bling!"

On the work front, Karan will make his comeback as a director with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. With the upcoming movie, Karan will mark his return as director after 7 years. His last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Muskil.

Karan Johar upset with the makers of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas

On Monday, the release date of Katrina, and Vijay's Merry Christmas was annouced. Sriram Raghavan's directorial will hit the screens on December 15. The film will clash with Karan's production Sidharth Malhota, Disha Patani, Rasshii Khanna-starrer Yodha. A few hours after the release date of Merry Christmas was annouced, Karan expressed his disappointment with Merry Christmas's latest update. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani-starrer Yodha is also releasing on December 15. It seems as if the K3G maker is not too excited about the box-office clash.

Karan Johar wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile." Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in cienmas on July 21.

Karan Johar ditches blingy avatar after mom told him 'dhang ke kapde pheno', filmmaker latest photos draws funny reactions