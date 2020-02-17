Karan Johar, Dinesh Vijan announce new release dates of 'Angrezi Medium', 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Roohi Afzana'

Soon after the trailer for Angrezi Medium was unveiled, it was announced that Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer will release on March 20, 2020. Now, it's revealed that the film will hit the screens on March 13, 2020. Producer Maddock Films' Twitter page made the announcement with a short video and a caption stating, "This year, father’s day comes early... #AngreziMedium now in cinemas from 13th March 2020! @Irrfank #KareenKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #Deepakdobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania #DimpleKapadia @RanvirShorey @TripathiiPankaj @kikusharda @maddockfilms @jiostudios @JioCinema"

Meanwhile, Karan Johar took to his Twitter page and shared a photo posing with Dinesh Vijan and wrote about the exchange of release dates of their films - Angrezi Medium, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi starrer Roohi Afzana.

KJo tweeted, "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020"

Talking about these films, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Hindi Medium and is directed by Homi Adajania. While Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-produced by Karan is helmed by Sharan Sharma. Whereas Roohi Afzana is a horror-comedy and also stars Varun Sharma as one of the leading actors. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh, the new release date is yet to be announced.