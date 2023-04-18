Search icon
Filmmaker Karan Johar denies making film titled Dhadak 2 post reports of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tripti Dimri playing leads

Karan Johar denies making Dhadak 2 after the reports of him bringing together Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in the sequel surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Karan Johar

Karan Johar popularly known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, and more was recently reported to be making Dhadak 2, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri will be starring in the movie. However, the filmmaker has rubbished the reports on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and dismissed the reports of being associated with Dhadak 2. The filmmaker wrote in his story, “To put this on the record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles...”

d4a4d229-d8d1-4992-8ab4-2e0a8666dfa2

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that Karan Johar is going to turn Dhadak into a franchise and said, “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has the potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak.”

The source also added, “The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and marks her debut as a director. Siddhant and Tripti are excited to feature in a raw, intense love story. The prep work will begin soon. Before taking the film on floors, there will be script reading sessions and acting workshops for the two leads. The film requires them to be in a rooted set-up, with slight raw treatment to the story, which can only be polished through workshops. Apart from the father, some other characters also warrant the presence of credible actors. A cast will be put together in a month’s time,” the source said as per the report.”

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak was the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Sairaat. The movie marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and also starred Ishaan Khattar. The movie was released in 2018 and collected Rs 113 crore at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently completed the shooting of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is set to release on July 28. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen romancing the film and the romantic comedy also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. 

Read Karan Johar reveals he had 'big fight' with Aditya Chopra over Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji's sex scene in KANK

 

