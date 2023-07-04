Karan Johar declined Shah Rukh Khan’s offer to be part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Here’s why

Karan Johar declined Shah Rukh Khan’s offer to be part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s friendship dates from long back. The actor is seen in almost all of Karan Johar’s directorial projects. However, even though SRK offered to be a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar declined the offer.

A source close to Karan Johar told the news portal Koimoi that Karan didn’t want SRK to make an appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for just appearance’s sake and said, “Karan Johar just didn’t want SRK to make an appearance for appearance’s sake. It had to have some relevance to the plot. But this time, he just didn’t fit in anywhere in the story.”

The source further added that Karan Johar even rejected the option to let Shah Rukh Khan hop in one of the songs of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and said, “Even that option didn’t seem right. Karan didn’t feel like forcing SRK into the plot. During his career so far SRK has done approximately 30-35 guest appearances for friends. Karan never wants to misuse his closeness to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri.”

The source told that Shah Rukh Khan had offered Karan Johar his services and said, “He reminded Karan that he is Karan’s lucky mascot. But Karan reminded SRK that he did not want Shah to pop in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and vanish quickly. SRK’s fans would have protested.”

Earlier, when the movie’s teaser was released, Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on Karan Johar’s film and said, “Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom's uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles. The movie is a romantic drama that is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The action thriller also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles and is scheduled to release on September 7 in theatres. He will also be seen making a short cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 which is scheduled to release this Diwali.

