Karan Johar has not been facing accusations of allegedly not supporting outsiders in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut has frequently slammed the filmmaker for the same in the past.

Filmmaker Karan Johar often grabs headlines for speaking his mind and giving a befitting reply to trolls. On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and wrote a note about kindness. He wrote, "Kindness was once a virtue…now it’s a limited edition emotion…it’s never in stock and there are way too many replicas!" KJo's story is especially going viral after Elvish Yadav's video where he seemingly took a dig at the filmmaker.

In the video, Elvish Yadav, during a podcast episode, could be seen asking Ankita Lonkhande about nepotism in Bollywood. Responding to the question, the actress shared that though people are not biased, they often prefer to work with people they already know. "Not biased, but yes there are people who want to take their own people to go forward. There’s groupism," Ankita Lokhande said.

Elvish Yadav then interrupted Ankita Lokhande saying, "Karan Johar ko aisa mat bolo." As soon as Elvish Yadav took KJo's name, Ankita Lokhande quickly clarified, "Everyone is like that, not just Karan. I think everyone has their own group."

