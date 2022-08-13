Karan Johar confirms doing two films with Sara Ali Khan, says 'that's her future related to me'

File Photo

Actress Sara Ali Khan will work with director Karan Johar on two projects, the latter of which was revealed in a recent interview. Additionally, he said that Ananya Panday's dating status would be made public soon. Recently, Karan finished filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his upcoming movie with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the key parts.

Karan was asked to make a Sara Ali Khan prediction during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. In the end, the director revealed that Sara will work with him on two movies. Sara is starring in two films with Karan, one of which he is producing with Amazon.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Johar said, “Sara Ali Khan is gonna do an amazing film with me, which I'm producing, which is gonna be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there's one more film that she will do for us, for which I'm also very excited. That's her future related to me. I don't know anything else that's happening in her personal life.”

Talking about Ananya Panday, Karan said, "Ananya Panday is going to date somebody soon I think. I don't know who."

During their June romp around the streets of London, Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan appeared in each other's Instagram Stories. A few Twitter users questioned at the time whether the two will soon work together on a project.

Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, was Sara's last film appearance. She will next be seen in Gaslight squaring off against Vikrant Massey. She recently finished filming her next project, which stars Vicky Kaushal. Laxman Utekar is the director of the unnamed project.