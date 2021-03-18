'Karan Johar confessed that he was in love with me': When Twinkle Khanna dropped a revelation

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna recently featured in a television commercial and has got massive reactions from the viewers. The duo has been childhood friends and at one time, Twinkle had revealed that the only girl Karan ever loved was her. The actor turned writer has spoken about it multiple times - on Koffee With Karan and at her book launch. Moreover, Karan wanted Twinkle to play the role of Tina in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which she turned down.

Talking about Karan being in love with her, Twinkle had said, "Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say 'That's hot, I like your moustache'."

She had also narrated an incident from their school days when Karan wanted to escape from boarding and how she helped him. Twinkle shared, "We were at the end of a hill, so I said 'roll down the hill, get a boat from there and run away.' He rolled down the hill but they caught him and they made him climb back, which took him two hours and they made him an example in the assembly making him stand next to the principal as a fugitive."

To which KJo replied, "Will you do what this boy has done?’ I was made some sort of a guinea pig at that stage and it was the most humiliating experience of my life. And I was all of 12 years old."