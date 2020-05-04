Karan Johar clarifies on whether Bollywood films will be released on OTT platforms or not

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, several films around the world which were set for theatrical release have been postponed indefinitely. It was also being reported that many of the Indian films are likely to be streamed on OTT platforms and they are being paid a bomb for it too. The list of reported movies is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mimi, Indoo Ki Jawani, Jhund, Ludo to name a few.

Now, Karan Johar, who is the producer of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl took to his Twitter page and posted a clarification note on his movie getting a digital release. KJo tweeted, "My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films... These are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request...."

Check out the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Janhvi's three movies Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2 were slated to release this year. On being quizzed about the delay in the release of her films, the actor said in an interview, "My film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was scheduled to release in April, and Rooh-Afza, late this summer. We were supposed to finish the shoot of Dostana 2 and release it this year and then, start shooting for Takht. But, right now, our main priority is to recover as a nation. You can’t worry about these things as there are bigger issues to deal with for all of us."