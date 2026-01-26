Karan Johar celebrates Border 2's success, declares Bollywood is 'here to stay', shuts down haters: 'All Dhurandhars will cross Borders'

As Border 2 will cross Rs 200 crore on Republic Day, Karan Johar penned a note for Bollywood haters, shutting them down by celebrating the success of Border 2 and Dhurandhar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the success of Border 2 and Dhurandhar, giving out a loud message to trolls and naysayer 'Bollywood is here to stay'. With the release and reception of Sunny Deol's newly-released film, masses are storming back to cinemas, proving the fact that they aren't concerned or affiliated with online trolls and negativity. People are willing to go to cinemas, all they need is a film that connects with their emotions. 2025 ended with a loud bang of Dhurandhar, and Border 2 will become the first blockbuster of 2026. The exhibitors and the film industry are celebrating the iconic victories, and Karan penned a note on their behalf.

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

Haters can fly a kite- Karan Johar

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director took to Instagram stories, and penned a note, celebrating the success of Border 2 and Dhurandhar, and wrote, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing...Bollywood (yes, incorrect terminology, but here to stay) is BACK. Naysayers can fly a kite!" He further wrote, "All DHURANDHARS will cross BORDERS of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience." Karan rejoiced that cinema won, and hate was defeated.

See Karan Johar's reaction to Border 2

About Border 2 bombastic collection

Border 2, released in cinemas on January 23, is creating a riot in cinemas. In the extended four-day weekend, the movie is expected to cross Rs 200 crore net in India itself. As Sacnilk reported, Border 2 collected Rs 32 crore on Friday, Rs 36 crore on Saturday, and a whopping Rs 54 crore on Sunday, taking the 3-day total to Rs 121 crore. Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 iconic blockbuster Border. Along with Sunny, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Also read: Border 2: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's surprise cameo LEAKED! Netizens react to viral video: 'Reveal kyu kiya?'