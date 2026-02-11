FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Karan Johar vs CarryMinati fight explained: Why filmmaker sued YouTuber, vulgar comments that offend Dharma's head honcho, here's what happened

Ajey Nagar, aka CarryMinati, has landed in deep trouble after filmmaker Karan Johar took legal action for his 'offensive' spoof video on him.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 09:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karan Johar vs CarryMinati fight explained: Why filmmaker sued YouTuber, vulgar comments that offend Dharma's head honcho, here's what happened
CarryMinati in Karan Johar's parody video, Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan
Filmmaker Karan Johar took legal action against popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, over videos he claims are 'defamatory'. A Mumbai court has now ruled in Johar’s favour. Ajey, along with his manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, Google, and Meta, was named as a defendant in the suit.

Civil Judge P G Bhosale passed an interim order directing Nagar to remove any existing content that targets Johar whatsoever. Although Nagar’s counsel informed the court that the questionable videos had already been deleted — arguing that no further legal proceedings were necessary- the court granted Johar a temporary injunction. It said that it lacked jurisdiction to fully adjudicate the matter.

Why did Karan Johar sue Carry Minati?

On Monday, February 9, a ruling came after Johar moved the court against a roast video posted on CarryMinati's YouTube channel titled Coffee With Jalan. Which is allegedly inspired by Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, the questionable video is said to have abusive language and vulgar remarks, comments on Bollywood nepotism, which include references to the filmmaker himself.

It all started from a roast video titled Coffee with Jalan, which Johar’s legal team argued was clearly inspired by his talk show Koffee with Karan. The video allegedly mocked the filmmaker and also addressed issues like Bollywood and nepotism. Although Nagar’s lawyer maintained that the video had been taken down, Johar’s legal team argued that clips from the now-deleted video continue to circulate online, asserting that the reputational harm has already occurred.

Also read: Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'

Represented by DSK Legal, Johar sought an injunction to prevent Nagar from publishing any future content that could potentially harm his image. As PTI reported, CarryMinati's legal team claimed that Johar has built his name and goodwill “painstakingly over the decades” The court observed that it “appears that the defendants, Nos. 1 and 2 (Nagar and Char), have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff.”

Who is CarryMinati? 

For the unversed, CarryMinati is one of the platform’s earliest breakout stars and is currently ranking among India’s most prominent YouTubers. CarryMinati started as a gaming-focused channel, gradually evolving into a commentary-driven format, where he would discuss trending topics over gameplay footage. His videos became an instant hit, helping him amass over 45.3 million subscribers. CarryMinati has collaborated with several high-profile names, most recently teaming up with global YouTube personality KSI and MrBeast.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
