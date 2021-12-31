'Aag lagi basti mein, yeh apni masti mein': Karan Johar brutally trolled after his appeal to Delhi Govt

The Delhi government shut down cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes on Tuesday, 28 December as Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal issued the yellow alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection in the city.

On Thursday 30 December, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to make an appeal to the Delhi government to allow cinemas to operate. He wrote, "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe."

As soon as Karan tweeted this, netizens bashed him on the social media platform. People started quote-tweeting him and trolled the filmmaker. A Twitter user wrote, "Aag lage basti mein, yeh apni masti mein", another tweeted, "Is he out of his mind? Someone please tell him he's talking about humans. It's not just about cinemas being equipped. It's about those humans who will build a crowd, starting right from their houses to the cinemas, and beyond! Ah! Wish privileged people go a little broader."

Another netizen wrote, "Ha matlab log apne or apne parivaar ki life ko risk me daal de teri faaltu movies dekhne ke liye, is se tuje paisa milega par unko bimaari". A Twitter user asked him to be compassionate and tweeted, "Cinemas can be watched on ott, but people will die when infection rates inflate and oxygen runs out. Be compassionate, i know it's hard but try not being an obnoxious narcissist or you risk looking ignorant and self-serving!"

Karan Johar was recently in Delhi himself when he was shooting for his upcoming romantic family drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Set for theatrical release on 10 February 2023, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles while legendary actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will also feature in the movie.