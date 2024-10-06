Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, lead series 1-0

Who is Bigg Boss 18's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga? BJP leader, infamous for his controversial tweets, was arrested when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Who is Nyra Banerjee, TV queen ready to rule Bigg Boss 18

Who is Nyra Banerjee, TV queen ready to rule Bigg Boss 18

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar has reacted to the rumours of a rift between him and Vasan Bala after the producer sent a "roughly drafted" script of the film to lead star Alia Bhatt without telling the director.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 10:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'
Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt-Vasan Bala
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Producer and director Karan Johar on Sunday urged people on social media to hear and read entire interviews before making "clickbait assumptions", days after remarks made by Vasan Bala, the director of his latest production Jigra, in an interview went viral. Johar shared an Instagram post to dispel rumours of a rift between him and Bala after the producer sent a "roughly drafted" script of the film to lead star Alia Bhatt without telling him. Both Bala's tone and comments were misinterpreted on social media, he said.

"I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst ... but social media is like the Loch ness monster it's gets to you even when you can't see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala's interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love...the grave misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me" Johar wrote.

The producer said Bala continues to be one of his "most talented and wonderful" collaborators. "And if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO...much ado about nothing is all over the place... I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making clickbait assumptions! Loads of Love to all of you," he said. Bala, known for Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota and Monica, O My Darling, thanked Johar in the comments section of the post. "Love you Karan," the director wrote with a heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In a recent interview, Bala had said he had sent one very "kaccha pakka" (roughly drafted) to Johar by email. "I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already set it to Alia'. I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'," he had said.

Jigra revolves around Satya (Bhatt), who goes to great lengths to break her brother Ankur (Vedang Raina) out of jail. The film is slated to hit the big screen on October 11. It will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also releases on the same day. In south India, the two films will face competition from Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action film Vettiayan, which hits theatres on October 10. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement