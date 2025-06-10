Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan left everyone shocked when they announced a film together, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, after their fall-out.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s fight became big news in 2021. Now, Karan has finally spoken about it and confirmed that they have sorted things out. He said they had some problems earlier, but both decided to move on and start fresh.

This made headlines after Karan Johar removed Kartik from Dostana 2 and then called him unprofessional. However, the duo left everyone shocked when they announced a film together, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

While talking about his feud and patch-up, KJo told Bollywood Hungama, "We internally discussed it, worked it out, and we let bygones be bygones. And Kartik is an immensely hardworking, very connective big star today who has a wide audience base, has a great instinct on screenplay. He and I met, collaborated, decided to come together. It was all kosher, all lovely."

He added, "And I've had, he's had, we’ve all had our issues with each other. But it's a tiny industry, which I call a family. And I believe that within a family, sometimes there are complaints, but at the end of the day, you know, good people want to make good films and come together to create good content."

"As I said, we don't sweat the small stuff. We have the larger vision to look at," he concluded. Meanwhile, Kartik and KJo have collaborated on two upcoming projects.