Karan Johar 'blown away' by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, praises Aditya Dhar: 'Made me question my...'

As the whole nation is still gripped in the Dhurandhar mania, Karan Johar has shared his honest thoughts on the Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster spy thriller that has grossed over Rs 1100 crore worldwide and is still running successfully in theatres. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared that he was "blown away" after watching the film and heaped immense praise on Aditya Dhar.

While attending the book launch event of Dining With Stars by Anupama Chopra, Karan said, "I was like, blown away by Dhurandhar, it makes you feel like, oh my craft is limited. Oh my god, look at the use of background music. What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn’t feel that the director was self-aware. I felt like he wasn’t trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling you the story. I never felt he went wide or he went like I am going to show you a great frame, I felt it was beautifully shot without self-awareness."

KJo, as he is popularly called in the industry, further added that Dhurandhar made him question his own ability as a filmmaker and also shared that the other two movies he loved this year were the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's romantic drama Saiyaara and the Malayalam female superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. "It made me question my ability as a filmmaker, and that’s always a good thing for me. I look at that through a positive lens. So I began the year loving Saiyaara and ended the year loving Dhurandhar. I loved Lokah, too. I went mad when I watched Lokah", the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director concluded.

The Aditya Dhar directorial also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in the leading roles. After the thunderous response to the film, everyone is now looking forward to Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge, slated to release in the cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. It will see a major box office clash with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria-starrer pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

