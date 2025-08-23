Karan Johar blasts podcasters for guests who 'spew venom' on film industry: 'Scary revelations about people's death...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Karan Johar has slammed the podcasters for inviting guests who "say the most disrespectful things about hardworking and legendary members of our fraternity."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 10:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karan Johar has slammed the podcasters for inviting guests who say disrespectful things about the Hindi film industry. The My Name Is Khan director took to his Instagram Stories to share a strong-worded message about the psychics and astrologers for making predictions about other people's deaths.

Karan wrote, "While I have utmost respect for credible and respectable members of the media! One sub culture of podcasters (basically chat shows with new age terminology) who have emerged from the woodworks… woods that no GPS can locate… they invite guests who have nothing to lose. Who haven't been invited since World War 2, and those guests spew venom and say the most disrespectful things about hardworking and legendary members of our fraternity. This needs to stop."

Without naming any particular person, the Student of the Year director further added, "Also psychics and astrologers giving awful and scary revelations even about people's impending death is both insensitive and disgusting! Free speech? Yes. Clickbait for followers? No."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's last directorial was the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography to Vaibhavi Merchant for Dhindhora song at the 71st National Film Awards announced earlier this month. 

The 2023 release, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in the leading roles, was also a commercial success as it grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide. Karan has announced that he will start directing his next film in 2026.

