Karan Johar has often been accused of promoting nepotism by giving multiple opportunities to star kids in the Hindi film industry. In his latest interview, the Ae Dil Hai Mushil director showered praises on Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, calling them incredibly talented and sharing that he has immense faith in them.

Speaking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Karan Johar said, "I still feel, very strongly, that when audiences watch Suhana Khan...I’ve seen her student films, I’ve seen the work that she has put into her craft. And when people see her with her father in King...They’ll see her on a large scale, and they’ll feel that she is a tremendous talent. She’s going to do phenomenally well. I’m not just saying this because she’s like my daughter, I’m saying this because I believe that there is a massive, solid artist in Suhana Khan."

The My Name Is Khan director further added, "I don’t know if I’m even supposed to say this, but I have huge belief in Aryan Khan’s directorial talent. I don’t want to say anything about his Netflix show, because he’ll get very angry, but all I’ll say is this: Watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence, because I’ve seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director. He’s not anything like you’d expect Shah Rukh Khan’s son to be. He’s his own person. He works quietly, he doesn’t carry the baggage of his father, he doesn’t carry the weight of his legacy. He works hard; he works 20 hours a day. He is a rare personality type."

After making her acting debut in The Archies, Suhana Khan will be sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the action thriller King. The Siddharth Anand directorial will go on floors this month and is targeting its release in the second half of 2026. On the other hand, Aryan Khan's directorial debut show The Ba****ds of Bollywood will soon premiere on Netflix this year.

