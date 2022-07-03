Karan Johar asks kids Roohi, Yash to greet paps with 'namaste,' netizens call it 'sanskari' family

Karan Johar with kids Roohi and Yash

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for giving one of the family dramas Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. His 2001 film celebrates family, and it sends out a beautiful message about loving our parents. Well, Karan has made sure to inculcate those values, and respect for elders in his children as well.

Karan returned from his short vacation to London with his mother Hiroo, and kids Roohi and Yash, and they were spotted yesterday at the airport. As soon as the trio saw paps, Johar asked his kids to greet the paparazzi with a namaste. The little ones obeyed their father, and what followed next will win your heart.

Here's the video

Isn't this the most 'sanskari' thing you found out on the internet? Karan isn't just an ace director-producer, but he's also a brilliant host. Johar will be back with his famous chat show Koffee with Karan season 7. The promos of the upcoming show are out, and it is already creating a strong buzz.

The Koffee With Karan season 7 premiere trailer, which teases a tonne of celebrity gossip, has been released. Some of the actors who will be seen on the couch in the upcoming season include Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The trailer opens with Ranveer boasting about his sex playlist before cutting to Anil Kapoor breaking out into some crazy dance moves. It is readily evident that Akshay Kumar meant filters when he said that he disagreed with people employing fillers. Sara Ali Khan mentions an ex in the video clip who seems to be everyone's ex. It looks like she has taken an indirect dig at her rumoured ex-Kartik Aaryan. Kartik, the star of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has reportedly been linked to Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. His purported relationship with Sara Ali Khan actually attracted a lot of attention. For about eight to nine months, there were rumours that they were dating. It is said to have begun while Love Aaj Kal 2 was being shot.