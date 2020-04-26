Karan Johar apologises for posting 'insensitive' content amid coronavirus lockdown

Filmmaker and Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar has issued an apology to audiences during the coronavirus lockdown after he came across a video that sarcastically pointed out that the real heroes are the celebrities.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Karan wrote, in reaction to the video, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!"

The video which was posted on Twitter showed several people including doctors, nurses, store workers, etc talking about the difficulties they’ve been facing during this time, and how celebrities have been helping them pull through. One person sarcastically brought up Ellen DeGeneres comparing quarantine to doing a stint in prison, while another person, who had lost their job, said that watching a celebrity enjoying themselves in their sprawling home was exactly what they needed.

For the uninformed, Karan has been sharing almost daily Instagram posts of his twins, Yash and Roohi passing time by making fun of him. His videos have also offered a glimpse inside his lavish home and walk-in closet.

Before this, Farah Khan had reprimanded celebrities for posting workout videos online. "Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you," she said in a video clip.