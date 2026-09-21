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Karan Johar announces film on RAW founder RN Kao, details inside

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Karan Johar announces film on RAW founder RN Kao, details inside

Based on the life of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) founder Rameshwar Nath Kao, the upcoming film will release in theatres on August 11, 2028, in the Independence Day weekend. The big scale espionage actioner is based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

Karan Johar announces film on RAW founder RN Kao, details inside
Karan Johar and RAW founder RN Kao
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After Kesari, Raazi, Shershaah, and Kesari: Chapter 2, Karan Johar is all set to bring forward the story of another unsung legend to the big screen. Dharma Production is teaming up with Leo Media Collective for a big scale feature film on Mr. Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing). Presently in the development stage, the yet-untitled-film has locked its theatrical release date as August 11, 2028, which coincides with the Independence Day weekend. The makers announced the film today on September 21, which marks the 58 years since the foundation of R&AW, with a theatrical release aimed in 2028 to honour the 60 year legacy of India's external intelligence agency.

Sharing the announcement video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote, "He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission. Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on big screens on 11 August, 2028."

Talking about the upcoming film, Karan Johar shared, "Leo Media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture. All of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The big scale espionage actioner is based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, and the makers are scheduled to take it on floors by mid-2027. The casting, director and other details are kept under wraps for now, but insiders confirm that an A-Lister will spearhead the project.

The film chronicles the journey from 1955 to 1971, establishing the need of R&AW, leading to the formation and the first ever mission in the 1971 war against Pakistan. For those unaware, RN Kao is considered to be a legend in the world of spy craft, and is responsible for bringing the Indian espionage on the global front. Over the years, several R&AW Chiefs have spoken highly of RN Kao, honouring his professionalism and strategic mind-set.

READ | How Angh qualifed for 99th Academy Awards despite losing out to Gondhal as India's official entry for Oscars 2027

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